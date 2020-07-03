Joseph Zaremba
Joseph Zaremba, of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the age of 91 years. Prior to retiring, he was an electrician for Lever Brothers of Edgewater, New Jersey for over 40 years. He was a parishioner and a Lector at the Church of the Immaculate Conception of Hackensack. Devoted son of the late Lucian and Mary Smolenski (nee Wnek). Dearest brother of Stanley Zaremba and his wife Dorothy of California and the late C. Veronica Smolenski. Loving uncle of Kathryn A. Pridmore of Fair Lawn, Walter A. Smolenski and his wife Evelyn of Edison, John A. Smolenski of Colonia, Lois A. Prescott and her husband David of Millville, Joseph L. Smolenski and his wife Teresa of Slingerland, NY, Mary Rodriguez and her husband Frank of Hackettstown, Carolyn Campbell of California, Dr. Mark Zaremba of California, Stanley Zaremba and his wife Chris of Delaware, and 14 great nieces and nephews. The funeral on Tuesday, July 7th, at 9:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Hackensack, 49 Vreeland Avenue, Hackensack with burial following at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 - 8 PM. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com