1/1
Joseph Zaremba
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Zaremba

Joseph Zaremba, of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the age of 91 years. Prior to retiring, he was an electrician for Lever Brothers of Edgewater, New Jersey for over 40 years. He was a parishioner and a Lector at the Church of the Immaculate Conception of Hackensack. Devoted son of the late Lucian and Mary Smolenski (nee Wnek). Dearest brother of Stanley Zaremba and his wife Dorothy of California and the late C. Veronica Smolenski. Loving uncle of Kathryn A. Pridmore of Fair Lawn, Walter A. Smolenski and his wife Evelyn of Edison, John A. Smolenski of Colonia, Lois A. Prescott and her husband David of Millville, Joseph L. Smolenski and his wife Teresa of Slingerland, NY, Mary Rodriguez and her husband Frank of Hackettstown, Carolyn Campbell of California, Dr. Mark Zaremba of California, Stanley Zaremba and his wife Chris of Delaware, and 14 great nieces and nephews. The funeral on Tuesday, July 7th, at 9:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Hackensack, 49 Vreeland Avenue, Hackensack with burial following at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 - 8 PM. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Funeral
09:45 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved