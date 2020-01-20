|
|
Joseph Zisa Jr.
Lakewood - Joseph Zisa Jr. 77 years old of Lakewood, N.J. passed away on 1/16/2020, at home surrounded by his loving family after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. Born & raised in Paterson, Joe also lived in Wayne for 20 years before retiring to The Fairways in Lakewood. He was an Army veteran who served in Korea. Soon after being honorably discharged he married his high school sweetheart, Carol. Joe was a union Carpenter and Foreman in NY/NJ before starting his own construction company. Later, he worked for several years as maintenance supervisor at Troy Hills Nursing Home. Outside of work, Joe was a Cub Scout Leader, volunteered for many organizations, and belonged to many clubs at the Fairways community, including co-chairing the Fishing Club & playing on the Eagles Soft Ball Team. He was highly regarded as someone always ready and willing to help others. Besides utilizing his carpentry skills, Joe loved gardening, playing pool and, especially, fishing & spending time with family. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carol (Warr) Zisa & their three children: Joseph Zisa & his wife Cassi of Portland, OR; Michael Zisa & his wife Jennifer of Point Pleasant; and Jason Zisa & his wife Linda of Ramsey. He leaves behind five adoring grandchildren—Anthony, Jason (JJ) , Maygen, Foxx & Kenedi. Also surviving are his sister Angela D'Ovidio & her husband Cosmo, his brother-in-law Edward Warr & his wife Doris, sisters-in-law Beverly Zisa & Patricia Bonner, many nieces & nephews & a large number of friends (old & new), especially his two lifelong friends, Cosmo & Rich. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Joseph Zisa & Rose (Tripi) Zisa, and his two brothers, Eugene Zisa & Frank Zisa. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.