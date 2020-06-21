Josephine A. Cignatta
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine A. Cignatta

Saddle River - Josephine "Jo" A. Cignatta of Saddle River, formerly of Dumont, NJ and Groton, CT, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020. Born on June 7, 1921 in New York City to the late Desolina and Emilio Gazzola, Josephine grew up in the Bronx and resided there until she married and moved to New Jersey. She lived in Dumont for 52 years where she raised her family. Among other positions, Josephine was employed as a Unit Secretary in Englewood Hospital for many years until her retirement, at which time she continued working in the hospital as a volunteer.

Josephine was predeceased by her loving husband, Caesar "Jack" Cignatta. She is survived by her three daughters, Alice Facente (Brian) of Richmond, CA, Elaine Cignatta (Grady Coffee) of Hendersonville, NC, and Karen Patton (Phil) of Saddle River, NJ. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Shelley Facente, Russell Facente, Jade Lanzetta, Christian Stueben, Eric Kornegay, Michael Cignatta, Derek Stueben, and Brandon Stueben, as well as four great-grandchildren, Noah, Cole, Sariah, and Isaac. She was predeceased by her brother, Dante Gazzola, in 2011. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private burial service was held.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved