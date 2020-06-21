Josephine A. Cignatta



Saddle River - Josephine "Jo" A. Cignatta of Saddle River, formerly of Dumont, NJ and Groton, CT, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020. Born on June 7, 1921 in New York City to the late Desolina and Emilio Gazzola, Josephine grew up in the Bronx and resided there until she married and moved to New Jersey. She lived in Dumont for 52 years where she raised her family. Among other positions, Josephine was employed as a Unit Secretary in Englewood Hospital for many years until her retirement, at which time she continued working in the hospital as a volunteer.



Josephine was predeceased by her loving husband, Caesar "Jack" Cignatta. She is survived by her three daughters, Alice Facente (Brian) of Richmond, CA, Elaine Cignatta (Grady Coffee) of Hendersonville, NC, and Karen Patton (Phil) of Saddle River, NJ. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Shelley Facente, Russell Facente, Jade Lanzetta, Christian Stueben, Eric Kornegay, Michael Cignatta, Derek Stueben, and Brandon Stueben, as well as four great-grandchildren, Noah, Cole, Sariah, and Isaac. She was predeceased by her brother, Dante Gazzola, in 2011. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private burial service was held.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store