Josephine Alice Dorato
Newburyport, MA - Josephine Alice Dorato - 92 of Newburyport MA, formerly of Cliffside Park, NJ. on Thursday, May 23, 201 beloved wife of the late Liborio Dorato, dear mother of Patricia Vozza (the late John Vozza) and Nancy Pymento (Jeremey Pymento). Devoted grandmother of Michael Vozza (Kate), Therese Pymento and Dana Pymento. Josephine was predeceased by her five siblings. Funeral from McCorry Brothers Funeral Home 780 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park on Wednesday May 29, 2019, at 9 AM. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Church of the Epiphany 247 Knox Ave, Cliffside Park, NJ. at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, NJ. Visiting hours on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Dementia Society of America https://www.dementiasociety.org/