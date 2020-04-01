Services
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
Josephine Battaglia


1929 - 2020
Josephine Battaglia Obituary
Josephine Battaglia

Paramus - Josephine Battaglia, 91, of Paramus NJ and West Milford NJ. Born in the Bronx in 1929, she married the love of her life Arthur (Ike) and moved to Paramus to raise her family. She loved to paint and play mah-jongg. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Arthur and three sons, Frank & wife Joanne, Richard & wife Debbie, Art & wife Marie. She had four loving grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. Private entombment was at George Washington Memorial Cemetery in Paramus. Funeral arrangements by Basralian Funeral Home, Oradell NJ.
