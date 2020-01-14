|
|
Josephine (Jo) Bors
Josephine (Jo) Bors (nee Tagliaferri) passed away peacefully at home on January 11, 2020 at the age of 100. Born in Bergamo, Italy on December 16, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Mary and Romano Tagliaferri. Devoted mother of Bill (Jeanne) of Westwood, NJ and Diane Christen of Kingfield, Maine. She is also survived by four grandchildren, William R. (Michelle), Brian, David (Bridget) and Stacie (James) and nine great-grandchildren. Jo is predeceased by her sister Florence (Lucia) and her two brothers, Jack and Jefferson.
A 90 plus year resident of Park Ridge, Jo graduated in 1937 from Park Ridge High School. Shortly thereafter she began her career as a legal secretary for the Hackensack law firm of Major & Major where she worked until her retirement at 56. Jo was an ardent supporter of Bill during his high school and college years, having the distinction of having never missed any of his basketball or football games. She also enjoyed watching her grandsons excel at football and basketball. In her spare time after retirement, Jo played tennis into her late 70's and was an expert at solving crossword puzzles.
The last three years had been a challenge for Jo as she suffered the ravages of Alzheimer's disease. The family especially wishes to thank Jo's doctor, Dr. Renee Weslow, Valley Home Care and the wonderful health aides, Dalma, Elizabeth, Julie, Maggie and Maria, who cared for Jo so compassionately.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, January 18, from 11 am - 1 pm at Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, rsfhi.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's - New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock #203, Roseland, NJ 07068 (Alznj.org.) or to the Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps., 10 Mill Lane, Park Ridge, NJ 07656.