Josephine C. AnicieteBergenfield -Josephine C. Aniciete of Bergenfield passed away on November 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Geminiano. Loving mother of Joanna Marie and her husband, Kenneth Wise, Jemilyn, and Jeremy. Dear sister of Jean. Devoted daughter of Lilia. Adored cousin, aunt, friend and coworker. Predeceased by her father, Antonio, sister, Jeanette, and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Delos Reyes. Visitation is scheduled for 3PM-5PM and 6PM-9PM on November 27, 2020, and 8AM-9AM on November 28, 2020 at the Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield. Funeral mass is scheduled for 9:30AM on November 28, 2020 at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Interment will be held at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, following the funeral mass. For more information or to Send a lasting condolence, please visit riewertsmemorialhome.com