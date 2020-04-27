|
Josephine Carvagno
Fort Lee - Carvagno, Josephine age 91, of Fort lee passed away peacefully on Sunday April 26. Born August 09, 1928 in Maspeth Queens NY, she lived most of her adult life in Fort Lee, NJ. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony F, and is survived by her sons Anthony and wife Linda, Thomas and wife Gloria, and 4 grandchildren, granddaughters, Diane and her husband Ross, Ashley and her husband John, grandsons Thomas and Anthony jr. She is also survived by her two sisters Sara Florio of Toms River and Florence Mercado of Fort Lee, as well as several nieces and nephews and was predeceased by two brothers Salvatore and Frank Occhipinti. Arrangements are being handled by Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Directors, services will be private. She was a communicant of Holy Trinity Church.