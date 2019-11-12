|
|
Josephine Croll
Lyndhurst - Croll, Josephine (nee Plysiasnick), 96, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born June 8, 1923. She was predeceased by her husband Wilbur Croll, and two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her nieces Maureen Connelly, Karen Troup, nephew Walter Croll, and grandnephew Richard Croll. Josephine for many years was active at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Lyndhurst, NJ. She was the Parish Secretary and a Eucharistic Minister. She created many of the ministries still functioning at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. She founded and was Chairperson of Women in Support of our Troops in Vietnam. This organization created care packages dispersed to the US Military serving in Vietnam. She started and lead Loops of Love which made blankets for service members and hospital patients. She also started the religious education program (CCD) which she taught for many years as well as starting The Rosary Society, Social Concerns, The Right to Life, the St. Joseph's Table dinner and started and hosted the first First Saturday Club at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Josephine was the recipient of the Woman of the year from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. Family and friends will be received for visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2PM to 4PM and 7PM to 9PM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ. The funeral Mass will be at 9:30AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Lyndhurst, NJ. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Josephine requested donations be sent to U.S. Military Veterans Family at Freedom Alliance Scholarship Fund, 22570 Markey Court Suite 240, Dulles VA 20166. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.