Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Croll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Croll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Croll Obituary
Josephine Croll

Lyndhurst - Croll, Josephine (nee Plysiasnick), 96, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born June 8, 1923. She was predeceased by her husband Wilbur Croll, and two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her nieces Maureen Connelly, Karen Troup, nephew Walter Croll, and grandnephew Richard Croll. Josephine for many years was active at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Lyndhurst, NJ. She was the Parish Secretary and a Eucharistic Minister. She created many of the ministries still functioning at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. She founded and was Chairperson of Women in Support of our Troops in Vietnam. This organization created care packages dispersed to the US Military serving in Vietnam. She started and lead Loops of Love which made blankets for service members and hospital patients. She also started the religious education program (CCD) which she taught for many years as well as starting The Rosary Society, Social Concerns, The Right to Life, the St. Joseph's Table dinner and started and hosted the first First Saturday Club at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Josephine was the recipient of the Woman of the year from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. Family and friends will be received for visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2PM to 4PM and 7PM to 9PM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ. The funeral Mass will be at 9:30AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Lyndhurst, NJ. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Josephine requested donations be sent to U.S. Military Veterans Family at Freedom Alliance Scholarship Fund, 22570 Markey Court Suite 240, Dulles VA 20166. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -