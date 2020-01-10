|
Josephine Delaney
Ridgewood - Josephine Theresa Delaney, 87, of Ridgewood died on January 10. She was affectionately known by her grandchildren as Gram, who later in their lives also called her "Nails". The daughter of Michael McGrath and Theresa Cullen McGrath was born in the Bronx, New York, in 1932. Jo attended high school and Hunter College via academic scholarship, and went on to receive a Masters in Special Education from William Patterson while raising 5 children. Jo was accomplished in all that she pursued. She began her career working for Lighthouse International. After raising her family of five, Jo went on to become a teacher then learning consultant in Ridgewood, NJ at George Washington Middle School and Ridgewood High School. After her career in The Ridgewood Public School system, Jo continued a second career as an adjunct professor and private consultant. Jo received her last official job offer at the age of 85 by a local school district. She was the wife of Norman for 60 incredible years, mother of Bob (Joanne), Jim (Doreen), Jeanne (MIchael Bessel), Lynne (Joe Peabody), Doug (Natalie); grandmother of Caitlin (John Stoelker), Tyler (Matt Evans), Megan (Mike Blank), Sara (Joe Landergan) Jack, Michael, Delaney Bessel, Joey Peabody, Cole Peabody, Dylan Peabody, Jake, Sam, and Paige; great grandmother to Charlotte, Emaline, John, James, Charlie and Maggie. Gram loved her many activities which included chairing the Kasschau Memorial Bandshell summer concert series, Eucharist Minister, Women's Club and Book Club. However, the most important part of her life was her family. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's and great grandchildren's sporting events and activities. Gram had the ability to make each one feel special and loved individually. This created a bond and connection that was special to them all. The family will receive friends at the Feeney Funeral Home in Ridgewood from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Ridgewood at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The V Foundation Victory Over Cancer https://www.v.org/ways-to-give/giving-options/