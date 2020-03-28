|
|
Josephine (Renzi) Dempsey
Clifton - Josephine (Renzi) Dempsey, "Joie", passed away peacefully in Clifton on March 20, 2020. She had the good fortune to live a full life before succumbing to the effects of a stroke. She is survived by four of five children: Diane, Michele, Lauren, Stephen John Jr. & his wife Diana, plus her grandchildren Stephen John III & Katherine. She was pre-deceased by her devoted husband of 50 years - Stephen John Dempsey Sr., and her beloved son Gregory.
Josephine was born & raised in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn NY, a proud daughter of immigrant parents from Naples, Italy. She attended high school then worked at AT&T in Manhattan for several years. After starting her family she committed herself to her children, and in 1961 the family relocated to River Edge.
She returned to the workplace after a 20 year hiatus. She advanced from part-time office clerk to full-time Purchasing Manager at Bergen Pines Hospital, having success there for many years. She & Stephen Sr. happily relocated to Boca Raton, FL for 15 years, & she resumed her Purchasing career for the City of Pompano. She retired to Monroe, later to Clifton.
Josephine was dedicated to her family which led her to numerous community & church activities. She loved baseball/softball, even managed her girls' teams, and she could score a game! She participated in religious, educational & social programs at St. Peter the Apostle in River Edge & the Newark Archdiocese Family Life Bureau. In retirement she regularly attended Mass & Events at St. Philip the Apostle in Clifton.
Her social & Civil Rights activism included renovation projects in Harlem & continuous involvement in politics. She served as Democratic committeewoman & worked on many Democratic campaigns & causes in River Edge, Bergen County & NJ state.
Josephine was smart, an excellent cook, a fashionista, loved music & loved to dance ("Lady is a Tramp"). Her Reason for Being was to pass on Life Lessons & Zest for Life to her children & grandchildren. Her most cherished role among the many she took on was as Mother/ Grandmother…A true Madonna.
Virtual Funeral Mass will be scheduled soon at St. Philip the Apostle Church, Clifton. Please contact Shook Funeral Home in Clifton for details: ShookFH.com, (973) 471-9620. You may also check with the parish: StPhilip.org, phone (973) 779-6200.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to , stjude.org, would be greatly appreciated.
RIP Jo D.