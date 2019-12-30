|
Josephine "Jody" DeSalvo
Pompton Plains - Josephine "Jody" DeSalvo, age 88 of Pompton Plains, formally of Franklin Lakes, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Jody was born in East Rutherford and had been a resident of Franklin Lakes for many years before moving to Pompton Plains, three years ago. She worked as a medical secretary however her life passion and dedication was caring for her husband, family and friends. Jody and her husband, Joseph were very active parishioners of Most Blessed Sacrament RC Church, Franklin Lakes. Jody is survived by her husband and best friend, Joseph of Pompton Plains, her three sons; Steven J. DeSalvo and his wife, Laura Peoples of Somerset, NJ, Thomas J. DeSalvo and his wife, Stacy of Finksburg, MD, Richard G. DeSalvo and his wife, Anne of Morristown, NJ and her adoring grandchildren; David, Brian, Nina, Melissa and Matthew DeSalvo. Jody is also survived by her sister, Marion Scavuzzo of West Milford, NJ and a brother, Peter Dragotta and his wife, Barbara of Pompton Plains, NJ. The family will receive friends at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4 - 7 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ with the interment following at Christ the King Cemetery, 980 Huron Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Jody's memory may be made to Most Blessed Sacrament RC Church, 787 Franklin Lakes Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417, please indicate on the memo line "Restoration Fund".