|
|
Josephine Ditaranto
Palisades Park - Ditaranto, Josephine, nee:DiPietro, age 94, longtime resident of Palisades Park, passed peacefully on Wednesday March 11, 2020. Born in Bayonne she was a homemaker and dedicated wife and mother who contributed to the success of N&J Transportation, the family owned school bus company. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas. Devoted mother of James and Richard. Cherished grandmother of Anthony, Jamie, Christopher, Nicole and the late Nicholas. The family will receive their friends on Friday 4:00 - 8:00 pm and Saturday 9:30 - 10:30 AM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Prayer service Saturday 10:30 am in the funeral home. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com