Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Ditaranto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Ditaranto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Ditaranto Obituary
Josephine Ditaranto

Palisades Park - Ditaranto, Josephine, nee:DiPietro, age 94, longtime resident of Palisades Park, passed peacefully on Wednesday March 11, 2020. Born in Bayonne she was a homemaker and dedicated wife and mother who contributed to the success of N&J Transportation, the family owned school bus company. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas. Devoted mother of James and Richard. Cherished grandmother of Anthony, Jamie, Christopher, Nicole and the late Nicholas. The family will receive their friends on Friday 4:00 - 8:00 pm and Saturday 9:30 - 10:30 AM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Prayer service Saturday 10:30 am in the funeral home. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -