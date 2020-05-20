Josephine Fitzpatrick
Totowa - Fitzpatrick, Josephine (nee Gleason), age 91 of Totowa at rest in Totowa on May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Fitzpatrick Jr. (1992). Loving mother of Joseph F. Fitzpatrick III and his wife Barbara of Hampton, Shawn E. Vacca and her husband Billy of Totowa, Kathleen Ann Pugliese and her husband Gino of Totowa and the late Colleen M. Fitzpatrick and Maureen Fitzpatrick.
Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, she lived in Totowa since 1954. She was the Office Manager for Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa from 1981 to 2009. Josephine was a member of St. James Rosary Altar Society and the Deborah Hospital Foundation. She was a former member of the Mama Margaret Guild at Don Bosco Tech High School and was a member of St. Joseph's Hospital TWIGS, and the Totowa Boro Republican Club. In light of social distancing due to the covid-19 pandemic, all services for Josephine will be private and a memorial mass that she so well deserved will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, 140 Shepherds Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512 and/or ALS Association PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Totowa - Fitzpatrick, Josephine (nee Gleason), age 91 of Totowa at rest in Totowa on May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Fitzpatrick Jr. (1992). Loving mother of Joseph F. Fitzpatrick III and his wife Barbara of Hampton, Shawn E. Vacca and her husband Billy of Totowa, Kathleen Ann Pugliese and her husband Gino of Totowa and the late Colleen M. Fitzpatrick and Maureen Fitzpatrick.
Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, she lived in Totowa since 1954. She was the Office Manager for Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa from 1981 to 2009. Josephine was a member of St. James Rosary Altar Society and the Deborah Hospital Foundation. She was a former member of the Mama Margaret Guild at Don Bosco Tech High School and was a member of St. Joseph's Hospital TWIGS, and the Totowa Boro Republican Club. In light of social distancing due to the covid-19 pandemic, all services for Josephine will be private and a memorial mass that she so well deserved will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, 140 Shepherds Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512 and/or ALS Association PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.