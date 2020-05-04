Josephine "Josie" Francavilla
Paterson - Francavilla, Josephine "Josie" (nee Cortese) age 92 of Paterson at rest in Paterson on May 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfonso G. Francavilla (2003). Loving Mother of Anthony Francavilla & his wife, Toni of Manahawkin, Patricia Benda & her husband Alan of Wayne and the late Alfonso A. Francavilla (2011). Dear grandmother of Jo-Ann, Nicole, A.J., Nicholas, Gina, & Gianna. She is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Devoted sister of Jean Iaquez of South Carolina and the late John Cortese (2019). Born in Newark, she lived in Paterson for most of her life. Josie was a homemaker. She belonged to the Woodland Park Seniors and the St. Michael's Seniors. Josie was a former member of the Paterson Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was a great cook and took great pride and joy in taking care of her family, especially her 6 grandchildren. Out of respect for social distancing due to the current pandemic, all services for Josie will be private. Donations in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn 38105 would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd. Totowa.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.