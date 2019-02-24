Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc.
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Clifton, NJ
Josephine Giaguzzi Obituary
Josephine Giaguzzi

Clifton - Josephine Giaguzzi, 95, of Clifton, died on Thursday February 21, 2019. Born in Garfield, she's been a lifelong resident of Clifton. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Clifton.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas, loving mother of Thomas and Anthony & his wife Lorraine, proud grandmother of Anthony & Amy, adoring great grandmother of Joy & Gracie.

Funeral Tuesday 10:00 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Sacred Heart Church, Clifton. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visiting Tuesday 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
