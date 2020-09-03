Josephine Guerra



Josephine Guerra, 78, passed away August 29, 2020.



Josephine was born to Sebastiano and Jennie Cassisi. She came to the US at the young age of 7 years old from Sicily Italy in 1949. She spent most of her time in Haskell after coming to the States. She met her soulmate Peter in high school and the two of them married in 1967. They had two children, Jennifer and David which they raised in Pompton Lakes NJ.



Josephine went on to Montclair State University where she was able to obtain a degree in Art. After college Josephine went on to be a teacher. She worked in various places but she left an impression wherever she was. She loved to teach especially to younger children. She worked in Pompton Lakes Nursey School, Peter Cooper Elementary School in Ringwood for a year, and settled in St. Mary's School in Pompton Lakes for 17 years. Where she taught Pre-K and kindergarten. When she wasn't teaching, she would still pursue her passion for teaching by tutoring other children she could help.



Josephine during her down time, would enjoy the calm feeling she would gain when painting, sewing needle point and drawing. She cherished the beauty of her flower garden. Some of her favorite kinds would be peonies, blue irises, roses and lily of the valley. When Josephine was not enjoying her own free time, she would attend activities that her children would endure whether it be the cub scouts or other recreational activities.



Josephine was known to keep busy around the house also. She was a woman that liked to keep up with the times when it came to home decorating. Josephine loved to keep up to date with the modern looks of homes and would rearrange when she could. Home was her ideal environment with her family. She loved to cook some of their favorite dishes and share the moments she could with them. One of the best moments she had with her husband Peter, is when they went on day trips to various places they could escape to even if it was locally. One of her favorite trips was when Josephine and Peter went to Maine. She loved the serene environment and the cool quiet air. She was known for her gentleness and caring personality which she will also be remembered by.



Josephine is survived by her husband of 53 years Peter Guerra; her children Jennifer and David Guerra; and her sister Jessie Scelsa.



Family will welcome guests for public visitation Tuesday Sept 8, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9pm. A funeral service will be held Wednesday Sept 9, 2020 at 10am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park Cemetery in Totowa. Face masks are required upon entry to the funeral home. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, if possible try to keep visits short during visitation times as the funeral home can only accommodate a limited amount of people in the facilities.









