Josephine Harrington



1938-2020, passed with peace on Saturday, May 30th 2020.



Predeceased by her loving Husband John and Son, Jackson. Survived by her Grandchildren, Ashlee, Tyler, and Troy and Daughter in Law, Gail, and several brothers and twin sister.



Memorial Service July 17th at 11 AM at Our Lady of the Magnificat in Kinnelon, NJ.









