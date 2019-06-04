Services
Leber Funeral Home
2000 Kennedy Blvd
Union City, NJ 07087
(201) 863-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leber Funeral Home
2000 Kennedy Blvd
Union City, NJ 07087
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Leber Funeral Home
2000 Kennedy Blvd
Union City, NJ 07087
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence R.C.C.
22 Hackensack Ave.
Weehawken, NJ
Weehawken/ formerly Hoboken - Josephine J. Galasso(nee Erbo)of Weehawken, NJ formerly of Hoboken, NJ. Passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019. Born May 30, 1918, in Hoboken N.J. Daughter of Salvatore and Antonette Erbo.

Predeceased to twin brother Anthony, Frankie and Elizabeth. Beloved wife of Carl R.(Charles) Galasso who predeceased her in 1981. Beloved mother to son Joseph and wife Lori, son Salvatore and partner Karen, son Carl and wife Eileen.

Grandmother to Lisa and husband Jack Halperin. Jean Paul and wife Elizabeth. Carl and wife Maria, Salvatore and partner Maleah, Mark and wife Sonia and Brian Galasso.

Great grandmother to Anthony, Vincent, Gianna, Lexi, Michael, Cynthia and husband Tomasz, Mark, Joseph, Isabella, Alyssia, Ava, and Arianna. Great great grandmother to Jackson. Beloved aunt to Kathleen, R.J., Frank, Mildred, Salvatore, Victoria, Alvina, Lori, Marie, and Nancy Ann.

Josephine worked as a seamstress in her younger years and then helped her husband Charles in the family-owned dry cleaning business in Union City until retiring 35 years ago. Josephine lived in Hoboken then moving to Cliffside Park, Secaucus, and Weehawken for the past 25 years. Her biggest joy was her grandchildren and visits from her nieces.

The family would like to thank Maria(Mary) and Kathy of Bayada Home Care for her loving care of Josephine for the past 5 Years.

Josephine's Life Celebration will include visiting on Wednesday, June 5, from 2 - 9 PM at the Leber Funeral Home, 2000 Kennedy Blvd, Union City, NJ, a funeral mass will be offered on Thursday, June 6, beginning at 11:00 am at St. Lawrence R.C.C., 22 Hackensack Ave. Weehawken NJ. Friends and family may begin gathering at 10:00 am Thursday morning at the Funeral Home before services. Josephine will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, 340 Ridge Rd., North Arlington NJ.

For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leber-fh.com
