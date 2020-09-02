1/
Josephine (Cafone) Kopycienski
Josephine (nee Cafone) Kopycienski

North Arlington - Kopycienski, Josephine (nee Cafone), 80, of North Arlington, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Mrs. Kopycienski was born in Jersey City where she lived for 40 years before moving to North Arlington where she was a resident for the past 40 years. She was a parishioner of Mount Carmel Church in Lyndhurst. Josephine is survived by her beloved husband, Raymond Kopycienski and their loving daughter, Michele Hausmann and her husband, Peter, by her cherished grandchildren, Christopher and Alyssa, by her dear sister, Sarah Warlikowski, by many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and the family dog, Remy.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2 - 4 PM & 7 - 9 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Saturday, September 5 at 11 AM then to Mount Carmel Church, Lyndhurst where at 12 PM a funeral mass will be offered. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josephine's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
SEP
4
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
SEP
5
Service
11:00 AM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Mount Carmel Church
Funeral services provided by
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
