Josephine L. Buscema (nee Cupani)
Wood-Ridge - Josephine L. Buscema (nee Cupani) 87, of Wood-Ridge passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. Born in New York City to the late Giuseppe and Rosalia Cupani. Before retiring, Josephine was a client service representative for Quest Diagnostics in Teterboro and previously, she worked at Vornado in Garfield and Felician College in Lodi. Josephine was a parishioner of the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Buscema. Devoted mother of Carolyn Lisanti and her husband Steve, John Buscema and his wife Patricia and Rosalie Des Rosiers. Dear sister of the late Louisa, Catherine, Florence, Rose, Frank, Sam and Leo. Loving grandmother of Linda, Melissa (Mark), Nicole (fiance Mike), Jonathan, Jeremy, Joshua, Joelle, Josephine and Lee. Cherished great grandmother of Angelo and Alexandra and her longtime friend Lorraine. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, September 11th at 8:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge at 9:30 AM. Entombment following at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation Thursday, September 10th from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation would be appreciated.