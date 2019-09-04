Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Josephine La Porte Obituary
Josephine La Porte

Elmwood Park - Josephine " Josie" La Porte (nee Battinelli) 106, of Elmwood Park, died on Tuesday September 3rd, 2019. Born in Dundee Lake, she's been a lifelong resident of Elmwood Park. She was a member of the Senior Friendship Club and A.A.R.P. of Elmwood Park.

Beloved wife of the late Moses, dear sister of the late Rose Madunio, Louise Yosco, Mildred Battinelli, Frank Battinelli & Anthony Battinelli, also survived by nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Visiting Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Service 1:00 p.m. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested for Valley Hospice 15 Essex Road, Suite 301, Paramus, N.J. 07652 would be appreciated.

Thank you for the great care Josie received at Sunrise Assisted Living of Paramus.
