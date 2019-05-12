Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Lax
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Lax

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Josephine Lax Obituary
Josephine Lax

Pequannock - Josephine Lax, 87, of Pequannock, passed away on April 29, 2019.

Josephine is survived by her daughter, Patricia Crinnian and her husband James; her son, Thomas Lax and his wife Virginia; her son-in-law, Bill Wesley; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Wesley; her grandson, Thomas Lax, III; and her companion of 25 years, Henry Nowak.

A memorial Mass will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, June 22 at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, Pompton Plains.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now