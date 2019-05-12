|
|
Josephine Lax
Pequannock - Josephine Lax, 87, of Pequannock, passed away on April 29, 2019.
Josephine is survived by her daughter, Patricia Crinnian and her husband James; her son, Thomas Lax and his wife Virginia; her son-in-law, Bill Wesley; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Wesley; her grandson, Thomas Lax, III; and her companion of 25 years, Henry Nowak.
A memorial Mass will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, June 22 at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, Pompton Plains.