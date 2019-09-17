|
Josephine Leve Kleinbaum
- - Josephine Leve Kleinbaum, 95, passed away on September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Max Kleinbaum for 50 years. Daughter of the late Benjamin Leve and Rose Bolonsky Leve. Mother of Paul (Michele), Dena (Late Ray), Aaron (Tami) and Sharon (Randi). Sister of the late Fredda Goldstein and the late Aaron Leve. Loving grandmother of DJ (Kate), Becca (Ben), Jennifer (Ernie), Derek (Connie), Rachel (Doug), Ethan (Abby), Jake, Liba (Micah) and Molly. Great Grandmother of Ames, Levi, Acadia, Max, Eleanor, Jeremy, Zachary, and Zelda. Born in Memphis, TN and resided in Bergen County for 60 years. Funeral services will be held at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, Hackensack NJ on Tuesday September 17th at 1:00PM. Memorial contributions in Josephine's memory can be made to Congregation Beit Simchat Torah https://cbst.org/ or The Girl Scouts of America https://www.girlscouts.org/.