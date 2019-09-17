Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Kleinbaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Leve Kleinbaum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Leve Kleinbaum Obituary
Josephine Leve Kleinbaum

- - Josephine Leve Kleinbaum, 95, passed away on September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Max Kleinbaum for 50 years. Daughter of the late Benjamin Leve and Rose Bolonsky Leve. Mother of Paul (Michele), Dena (Late Ray), Aaron (Tami) and Sharon (Randi). Sister of the late Fredda Goldstein and the late Aaron Leve. Loving grandmother of DJ (Kate), Becca (Ben), Jennifer (Ernie), Derek (Connie), Rachel (Doug), Ethan (Abby), Jake, Liba (Micah) and Molly. Great Grandmother of Ames, Levi, Acadia, Max, Eleanor, Jeremy, Zachary, and Zelda. Born in Memphis, TN and resided in Bergen County for 60 years. Funeral services will be held at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, Hackensack NJ on Tuesday September 17th at 1:00PM. Memorial contributions in Josephine's memory can be made to Congregation Beit Simchat Torah https://cbst.org/ or The Girl Scouts of America https://www.girlscouts.org/.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now