Cliffside Park - Josephine M. Cannizzaro, age 96, a life-long resident of Cliffside Park, New Jersey, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Mooresville North Carolina where she spent the final years of her life. Josephine was born in North Bergen, New Jersey on April 21, 1923, and attended New Jersey State Teachers College in Jersey City in the 1940s. Josephine married the love of her life, the late Frank J. Cannizzaro in 1946 and was married for over 50 years. The couple settled in Cliffside Park, New Jersey for over 30 years. Josephine had a long career as an elementary school teacher in Cliffside Park Public Schools. Josephine and Frank retired to Boca Raton, Florida in the late 1970s where they enjoyed playing golf, swimming, and visits from their grandchildren who knew her as "Mama". Josephine loved reading, completing crossword puzzles, playing card games, and always keeping her mind and body active. She enjoyed cooking Italian food and the happiness it brought to her family. She is survived by a daughter, Maria and her husband Paul Schreiner of Mooresville, North Carolina, four grandchildren, Amy & her husband Wesley Furr of Raleigh, North Carolina, Joseph Frank Mele & his wife Trisha of Morristown, New Jersey, Eric Schreiner of Pompton Lakes, New Jersey, and Kim Schreiner of Vail, Colorado. Josephine also had 6 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Charlie and AvaRose Furr of Raleigh, North Carolina, Samantha, Anabella and Liliana Mele of Morristown, New Jersey and Aidan Schreiner of Water Mill, NY. Josephine is attended in death by Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory Society and McCorry Brothers Funeral Home. Services are private, in lieu of flowers please send donations in her name to Operation Smile.