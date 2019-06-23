Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
Saddle Brook - Josephine M. (Bavagnoli) Del Donna, 88 of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born in Passaic, NJ she was raised in Lodi, NJ prior to settling in Saddle Brook many years ago. She was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ. Josephine was an active member of the AARP attending meetings and luncheons. An avid New York Yankees and New York Jets fan, she enjoyed baking, but will be forever remembered for her love of family and friends especially her grandchildren whom she adored.

Beloved wife of the late Frank Del Donna. Loving and devoted mother of Joanne Simione and husband Sam, Frank Del Donna and wife Kathleen and Ken Del Donna and wife Marsha. Cherished grandmother of Lisa Simione, Steven Simione, Michelle Del Donna and Rebecca Del Donna. Adored sister of the late William Bavagnoli and surviving spouse Jean.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ (201) 797-3500. A funeral service is planned for Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ

The family kindly requests no flowers, memorial donations in memory of Josephine may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be greatly appreciated. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com
