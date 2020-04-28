|
Josephine M. Sapanara
Josephine M. Sapanara (nee Ferlise) of Spring Village of Galloway in Galloway Township, NJ passed away on April 27, 2020. She was 92.
Josephine was born in North Bergen, NJ and was raised in Emerson, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Winifred Ferlise. She is preceded in death by her husband Alesio of 71 years, her brother Martin Lavery and her granddaughter Keri L. Sapanara.
She is survived by her sister Eleanor Wacha, her 4 children, Linda Sapanara, Michael Sapanara (Donna), Nancy DeFabiis (Peter) and Mark Sapanara (Nancy). She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Thomas Briguglio, Kristi Gano, Donna Lafoon, Peter DeFabiis, Kenneth Sapanara, Mark Briguglio, Lauren Sapanara, Ryan Sapanara, Michael Sapanara and 16 great grandchildren.
Interment will be at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Josephine M. Sapanara can be made to the American Diabetes Association