Josephine M. (nee Fiorentino) Tulp
Montvale - Josephine Marie (nee Fiorentino) Tulp, 97, of Montvale, formerly of Clifton, passed away on Nov. 29, 2020. Visitation Friday from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave, Clifton. Funeral Service Saturday 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by burial at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com
for driving directions and online condolences to the family on the Tribute Wall section of the obituary. Face masks must be worn and social distancing will apply.