Josephine M. (Fiorentino) Tulp
1923 - 2020
Josephine M. (nee Fiorentino) Tulp

Montvale - Josephine Marie (nee Fiorentino) Tulp, 97, of Montvale, formerly of Clifton, passed away on Nov. 29, 2020. Visitation Friday from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave, Clifton. Funeral Service Saturday 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by burial at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com for driving directions and online condolences to the family on the Tribute Wall section of the obituary. Face masks must be worn and social distancing will apply.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:30 - 08:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
DEC
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
DEC
5
Burial
Immaculate Conception Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
