|
|
Josephine "Pepa" Palman
Woodland Park - PALMAN, Josephine "Pepa", age 13, a lifelong resident of Woodland Park, started a new life in heaven today, June 5, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with DIPG brain cancer. She fought and never complained, always believing she would defeat DIPG, because she loved life! Born October 10, 2005, in New York City, Josephine was an 8th grade student at Memorial Middle School in Woodland Park where she excelled both scholastically and artistically. She was loved by all of her teachers and had many friends, and loved going to school and learning.
What made Josephine special was how much she loved to spend time with her family camping, biking, hiking, and traveling, especially these past two years going to Argentina, Chile, Florida, Mexico, The Bahamas, Paris, and her last family trip to Malta in June 2018. She was humble and always grateful for simple things that made her life happy. Josephine was beautiful inside and out, but looks didn't matter to her. She continued to live life to the fullest, even when DIPG paralyzed her face making it impossible to smile. She smiled from the inside and everyone who loved her knew she was smiling by looking into her piercing green eyes. She loved her dog and had a compassionate heart for the young, old, and less fortunate. Everyone who met her realized just how special she was. Her love of life and for people were contagious. She demonstrated that at a young age by donating her beautiful long hair for cancer survivors, before ever knowing her diagnosis.
Josephine had a talent for drawing. She liked pencil drawing and made many sketches, which she loved to give as presents to her family and friends. Josephine also loved gymnastics. She was working on perfecting her flips when the tumor made its mark, causing double-vision and imbalance.
Josephine is survived by her devoted parents, Patricia Palman and Italo Palman, her beloved siblings, Jonathan Gesualdi and wife Sonia, Jessica Yip and husband David, Jennifer Gesualdi, Justin Palman, Julia Palman, and Erica and Meghan Palman, and her dear grandmother, Laura Palman. Pepa was the cherished niece of Miriam and Norma Herrera, Lanfranco and Eudair Palman, and Maria and Richard Lella, loving Goddaughter of Denise Harlem and Gregory Gilkes, and a cousin and friend to many. She is predeceased by her grandparents, Maria and Jose Herrera, and Severino Palman.
Visiting Tuesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. The funeral is Wednesday, June 12, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 7:45 am followed by a 9 am mass at Holy Cross Polish National Church, Woodland Park. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Jim Thorpe, PA. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to their Go Fund Me page to help pay for the medical bills that continue to come in. ( https://www.gofundme.com/josephine-the-tumor-warrior ) The Palman family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com