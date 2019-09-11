Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Josephine Persico Obituary
Josephine Persico

Lodi - Josephine Persico (nee Manzetti), 91, a lifelong resident of Lodi, on September 9, 2019. Before retiring she was a sewing machine operator for Clifton Clothing in Wallington. Josephine was a parishioner of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Wallington. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Devoted mother of Angela Persico, Michael Persico, Jr., and Rose Persico. Loving grandmother of Michael and Anthony. Dear sister of Vincent Manzetti, Anita Inglima, and the late Rose Macaluso, Joseph Manzetti, and Peter Manzetti. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday 9:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for a 10:00 AM Chapel Service. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Wednesday 7:00-9:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
