Josephine "Josie" Ritchie (Pollak)
West Bend, WI - Josephine "Josie" Ritchie (Pollak), formerly Josephine Van Dyk, age 98 years, of West Bend, formerly of Clifton, New Jersey was called home to be with the Lord on November 13, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Josie was born on October 28, 1921 in Arcadia, Missouri to Charles and Theresa Pollak (Weilandich). She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Leonard Van Dyk on July 15, 1944 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Passaic, New Jersey. Leonard passed away on August 6, 1953. Josie then married Bernard Ritchie in 1971 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Passaic, New Jersey. Bernard passed away in 1981.
Josie volunteered as a Foster Grandmother for 13 years at the North Jersey Developmental Center in Totowa, New Jersey. She was a Den Mother in the Cub Scouts in Passaic.
Those Josie leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three children, James (Leanne) Van Dyk, Richard (Anne) Van Dyk and Dorothy (Paul) Stucklen; three cherished grandchildren, Dana Sabato, Richard (Kelly) Van Dyk, Jr., and Jeannine (Terry) Fisk; four dear great-grandchilden, Nicholas Sabato, Logan Fisk, Dean Van Dyk and Jozie Van Dyk; and one sister, Cathy Falcone. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Josie was preceded in death by both of her husbands, as well as four siblings, Edward (Anne) Pollak, Charles (Heddy) Pollak, Rose (Jere) Mudd, and Anne (Frank) Rupert.
Private services will held at a later date.
Josie's family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff at Cedar Community for the loving care they provided over the past nine years.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with Josie's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.