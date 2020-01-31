|
|
Josephine "Josie" Salvano
Bogota - Josephine "Josie" Salvano, 98, left our lives on January 30, 2020. Frank and Anna Palumbo welcomed the birth of their sixth and youngest child, Josephine Marie, on October 9, 1921 in Hoboken, NJ. During WWII, Josie sewed garments for the men and women of the United States Armed Forces and, when the war ended, married Ralph Michael Salvano, her husband of 41 years. Josie and Ralph moved their young family to Bogota, NJ in 1962. She remained a devoted parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church for 57 years. During its 125th Anniversary Celebration in 2019, the Borough of Bogota recognized Josephine as its "Most Senior Resident."
Josephine was predeceased by her husband and is survived by her three children: James Salvano (Claudia) of Longwood, FL; Frank Salvano (Debbie) of Bergenfield, NJ; and Carmella Wilson (Thomas) of Wilmington, DE; and her five grandchildren (Gina, Thomas, Matthew, Joseph, and Frank). She will also be missed by her four great-grandchildren: Luca, Mila, Nico, and Adeline. During her retirement, she fully devoted herself to the care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She taught them the value of faith, family, and heritage. Private arrangements are under the careful direction of McCrery & Harra Funeral Home. To send messages of condolence to Josephine's family please visit www.mccreryandharra.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be greatly appreciated.