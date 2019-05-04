Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Clifton - Josephine (Public) Stolarz, 93, of Clifton, passed away on May 2, 2019. Born in Glen Campbell, PA, Josephine lived in Clifton for 75 years. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, Josephine worked as an assembler for Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Beloved wife of Frank Stolarz for 70 years. Devoted mother of Kathy Malinowski and her husband Michael of Towaco, Joyce McGuire of Montville, and the late Judy Stolarz who passed away in 1964. Cherished grandmother of Michael and his wife Vanishree, Matthew and his wife Amanda, Christopher, Brian, and Kaitlin. Adored great-grandmother of Isabella and Alayna. Dear sister of the late Bernice Walcyk, Matilda Stolarz, Elizabeth Prosciak, Jeanne Krakowski, Stanley Public, and Chester Public.

Funeral Monday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visiting Sunday 3-6 PM at the funeral home. If desired, donations made in Josephine's memory to the would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
