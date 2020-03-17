Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Tolve
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Tolve


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Tolve Obituary
Josephine Tolve

Norwood - Josephine Tolve (Gianino), 82, a long-time resident of Norwood, NJ affectionately known to her family as Joan and to her friends as Jo or Big Red passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late John J. Tolve. Cherished mother of Jeanine Tolve and Denise Tolve Friedland and Jeanine's partner, Joseph Quinn. Proud grandmother of Marlee Friedland and Jake Friedland. Dear sister of the late Salvatore Gianino.

Josephine was the Nursing Home Coordinator at Englewood Hospital for 27 years. Josephine was a long time choir member at Immaculate Conception Church in Norwood, a volunteer and the best hostess and chef anyone will ever meet.

Due to the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak and the restrictions in place, there will be a small private burial this week and we will celebrate her life with family and friends in the future.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Church Of The Presentation in memo: "Youth Ministry Mission Trip in Memory of Josephine Tolve". Donations can be sent to:

Church of The Presentation, 271 West Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458. Attn: Youth Ministry

With thanks for all the assistance during this difficult time to The Pizzi Funeral Home.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -