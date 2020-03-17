|
Josephine Tolve
Norwood - Josephine Tolve (Gianino), 82, a long-time resident of Norwood, NJ affectionately known to her family as Joan and to her friends as Jo or Big Red passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late John J. Tolve. Cherished mother of Jeanine Tolve and Denise Tolve Friedland and Jeanine's partner, Joseph Quinn. Proud grandmother of Marlee Friedland and Jake Friedland. Dear sister of the late Salvatore Gianino.
Josephine was the Nursing Home Coordinator at Englewood Hospital for 27 years. Josephine was a long time choir member at Immaculate Conception Church in Norwood, a volunteer and the best hostess and chef anyone will ever meet.
Due to the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak and the restrictions in place, there will be a small private burial this week and we will celebrate her life with family and friends in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Church Of The Presentation in memo: "Youth Ministry Mission Trip in Memory of Josephine Tolve". Donations can be sent to:
Church of The Presentation, 271 West Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458. Attn: Youth Ministry
With thanks for all the assistance during this difficult time to The Pizzi Funeral Home.
www.pizzifuneralhome.com