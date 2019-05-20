Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Totowa, NJ
View Map
West Paterson - Josephine Wills (nee Venezia), 96, a lifelong resident of the "Flats" in West Paterson, passed away in Tinton Falls on May 17, 2019. Josephine was born on April 26, 1923 in Paterson, NJ to the late James and Maria (Peconti) Venezia. She was a loving homemaker to her late husband John Wills and to her beloved children; John Wills and his wife Adeline and Jacqueline Interdonato and her husband Donald. She was the cherished grandmother of Donald, Stacey, John and Grace. She was predeceased by 2 brothers and 8 sisters.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-6pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave, Woodland Park, NJ. A funeral service will be offered on Wednesday at 10:30am at Santangelo Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. Memorial donations may be made to the West Paterson Fire Department, 5 Brophy Lane, Woodland Park, NJ 07424.
