Joshua Broniszewski
Joshua Broniszewski

Woodland Park - Joshua Broniszewski, 22, of Woodland Park, passed away on August 18, 2020. Born in Hackensack, he lived in Moonachie and Garfield before moving to Woodland Park. An Associate for Stop & Shop, Carlstadt, for several years, Joshua attended Hawthorne Gospel Church with his dad.

Beloved son of Stanley of Woodland Park, and the late Lori (Blondek), who passed away earlier this year. Loving grandson of Nancy Blondek of Wood-Ridge. Dear nephew of Elaine Blondek, Stephen Broniszewski, Tanya Broniszewski, Barbara Radvinsky and her husband John. Cherished cousin of Lori Fascetti and her husband Jason.

Visiting Friday 4-7 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave, Clifton. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Bergen County Animal Shelter, 100 United Ln., Teterboro, NJ 07608, in memory of Joshua, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
