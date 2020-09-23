1/
Jovan Grcic
Jovan Grcic

Woodland Park - Jovan Grcic 81, of Woodland Park passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Born in Rudele, Croatia to the late Jakov and Ljubica Grcic. Before retiring, Jovan was the owner of JCL Tool and Dye Company in Paterson. Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Leitner) Grcic. Devoted father of Lara M. Allman, D.P.M. and her husband Michael. Dear brother of Janko, Milica and the late Ruza, Slavco, Mile and Ljubica. Cherished grandfather of Morgan and Hunter. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, September 26th at 11 AM. Interment following at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Saturday from 10-11 AM. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
