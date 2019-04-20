|
Joy Ann Welsh Blades
Sussex - Joy Ann Welsh Blades (nee Ranone), 56, of Sussex since 2001 and formerly of Carlstadt, passed away at home on April 16, 2019. For many years, she was a 5th grade teacher aide at the Sussex Wantage School and she was also a nanny of three children for over eight years. Joy enjoyed shopping and was a great cook. Beloved wife of Michael L. Blades. Loving mother of Mitchell Welsh, Taylor Welsh, Brandon Welsh and stepmother of Lea Crowningshield, Mason Blades and Dylan Blades. Devoted daughter of Joyce (nee Karpi) Ranone and the late Ronald J. Ranone, Sr. Dear sister of Cheryl Moe and her husband Ray, Michael Ranone, John Robert "JR" Ranone and his wife Colleen and the late Ronald J. Ranone, Jr. Caring aunt of Alyssa Ranone and Cole Ranone. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be missed by her dog, Brie. A Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lyndhurst. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd., 2nd floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.