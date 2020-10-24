Joy E. Maffei
Joy E. Maffei died in her home on October 16, 2020 in Ridgewood, NJ. She was 86.
Joy was born on November 10, 1933, in Union City, NJ to her parents, Myrtle and Lewis. She married Louis Maffei in 1952. The Maffeis eventually settled down in New Jersey where Louis worked as a boilermaker and Joy worked for the Ridgewood School system and devoted herself to her family. Following retirement Joy dedicated her remaining time to caring for her grandchildren, and for many years served an active role in the First Presbyterian Church of Ridgewood.
Joy was a skilled painter, with a passion for literacy and the arts. She was an avid reader and enjoyed taking long outdoor walks and spending time with friends. She had a deep love of other cultures and travel, and loved to share stories of family trips and adventures. Joy will be remembered for her easy smile, love for her husband Lou, and fierce devotion to her family.
Joy is survived and will be missed by her husband of 68 years, Louis, her daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Tim Danckwerth of Glen Rock, NJ; her son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Ellen Maffei of Lodi, NJ; her son, Rick Maffei of Ramsey, NJ; her six grandchildren, Kelly, Steven, Megan, Elizabeth, Christopher, and Kai; and her two great-grandchildren Charlotte and Logan.
No services will be held at this time, but a small memorial service is planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson's Foundation or The Michael J. Fox Foundation
.