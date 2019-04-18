|
|
Joya Shepard
Winston-Salem, NC - Joya Shepard, beloved wife of Joel, mother of Kim Shepard (Scott Russell) and Jenni Shepard, and grandmother to Madison Kolofske, died suddenly on Friday, April 5th in Winston Salem, NC. Besides her children and granddaughter, Joya leaves behind two sisters, Joan Klug (Skip) of Houston, TX and Jeanne Davidson of Dallas, TX. Joya was born in Stoke-on-Trent, Burslem, England and grew up in Montclair, NJ. Joel and Joya were happily married for 52 years. Joya was the rock of the family and provided a happy home for her husband and children as they traveled the world together. Joya loved to travel, especially to Italy where her extended family currently resides. During Joel's tours in the USAF and civilian life, Joya served as a professional photographer and travel planner. In her retired years, Joya loved spending time with her granddaughter, family, and friends whether it was playing golf, bridge, mahjong, bowling, or book club. Services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 4pm, at JC Green & Sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem, NC followed by a celebration of life at 6pm in the Meadowlands clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Joya's favorite charities, () or the Vietnam Veterans of America (www.vva.org). JC Green and Sons of Wallburg, NC, is proudly serving the Shepard family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.