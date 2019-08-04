|
Joyce A. Colfax
Pompton Lakes - Joyce A. Colfax, 98, of Pompton Lakes, NJ, passed away on July 21, 2019 Joyce is survived by her 6 children, Richard Colfax, Jane Testa, Elizabeth Turner, Nancy Colfax, Candace Procaccini, and Daniel Colfax; 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was surrounded by love and care for many years by Jane, Elizabeth (Betsy) , Nancy, Candace and Dan. Her husband, "Doc" Richard S. Colfax , M.D., predeceased her in 1989.
The only daughter of the late John and Frances Bodain, Joyce grew up in Pompton Plains, NJ. She earned her bachelor's degree from Upsala College and her master's degree from Columbia University. She was a teacher at Butler HS, then the owner and operator of Colfax Happy Day Nursery School for over 50 years. As a life long educator, she provided multiple generations with a love of learning. Children were her life long passion.
She also served on the Pompton Lakes Board of Education for many years. She enjoyed her rescue dogs and many outdoor activities including walking, hunting, fishing, sailing and was a talented cross-stitcher who made several treasured quilts for family members.
Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm on Thursday, August 8 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A memorial service will be held during the visitation at 7:45 pm. Please visit www. scanlanfuneral.com for more information.