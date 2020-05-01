Joyce A. Hinchman
1924 - 2020
Joyce A. Hinchman

Joyce A. Hinchman passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2020. She was 95 years old.

She is preceded by her husband Howard R. Hinchman (90 yrs.). Survived by her daughters Gillian A. Oliver of Ringwood, NJ, Judy P. Driscoll of Hillsboro, NJ, and her grandchildren Michael J. Oliver & sister Cheryl Oliver of Ringwood, NJ.

Joyce Hinchman was born and raised in Norwich, England on October 20, 1924. She met her husband who was based at the US Air Force at Harwich, England. They meet at a dance hall in Norwich and married September 10, 1944 at The Parish Church of St. Matthew in Norwich, England. She came by boat on the Queen Mary with her new born daughter to America and started a new life.

Joyce lived in Ridgewood, NJ for 63 years. She was always offering a helping hand to her family and loved very much. It is hard to believe she is gone and now with her husband. Her family will miss her. R.I.P.

Burial will be private.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
