Joyce A. Lukacsko
September 2, 1961 - January 1, 2019
The loneliness is so painful,
It breaks my heart to see,
That you are up in Heaven,
And no longer here with me.
But I know you are at peace now,
Up where the Angels sing,
A place where you are free,
To go and spread you wings.
You will NEVER be forgotten,
Every day I think of you.
You were in my thoughts yesterday,
And you will be in tomorrows, too.
Until the day we meet again,
I will miss you every day.
Keep shining bright in Heaven
And always light my way!
Happy Birthday in Heaven!
You are loved and missed so much,
baby sister!
Always & forever!
Debbee, Mary Lou & Peter
And your fur-babies, Dora & Dilly