Joyce A. Lukacsko

September 2, 1961 - January 1, 2019



The loneliness is so painful,

It breaks my heart to see,

That you are up in Heaven,

And no longer here with me.

But I know you are at peace now,

Up where the Angels sing,

A place where you are free,

To go and spread you wings.

You will NEVER be forgotten,

Every day I think of you.

You were in my thoughts yesterday,

And you will be in tomorrows, too.

Until the day we meet again,

I will miss you every day.

Keep shining bright in Heaven

And always light my way!



Happy Birthday in Heaven!

You are loved and missed so much,

baby sister!

Always & forever!

Debbee, Mary Lou & Peter

And your fur-babies, Dora & Dilly
