Joyce A. Lukacsko
September 02, 1961 - January 01, 2019
The moment we realized our sister had died. Our hands cradled our faces and we
frantically cried.
Why did this
happen and how could this be? She had so much to live for we could all
clearly see. Our hearts simply dropped and felt a sharp pain. Our tears fell instantly like a severe August rain. We were truly lucky to have a sister like her.
Countless others nod and concur. We miss our talks and her comforting voice. And those random moments where we'd mutually rejoice. Rest in peace Beloved sister and best friend, Our deepest love, to the Heavens we send. Joyce, you earned your Angel's wings 1 year ago today! Baby sister, you will always be our Angel through all eternity. Happy 1st Anniversary in Heaven! You are missed & loved so much!
Love you always & forever,
Peter, Mary Lou, Debbee & your fur-babies.