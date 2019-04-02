|
|
Joyce Abrahamson Littlehale
Hillsdale - Joyce Abrahamson Littlehale of Hillsdale, NJ, passed from this world on March 30 after a courageous battle with cancer and a rare autoimmune disease just days short of her 63rd birthday. She spent her final days at home surrounded by cherished family and friends.
Joyce leaves her husband, Allan Littlehale, three adult children, Brian, David and Amanda, her mother Lucille, her brothers Harry and Tom and an untold number of family, friends and professional associates around the country.
A 1974 graduate of Park Ridge High School, Park Ridge, NJ, Joyce went on to complete a BA degree in Marketing at Ryder College in 1978. She began her professional career as a Marketing Manager with Hapag-Lloyd America in New York City during a period of booming international trade. She left to open a New York City office of a San Francisco advertising agency and, in 1989, created and launched her own company, the Abrahamson Group, providing advertising, marketing and public relations services to the international cargo shipping market from her office in Hillsdale. Her clients included global steamship lines, agencies and logistics companies.
Very well-known and respected in the international transportation industry, Joyce was one of the first women to own and operate a service company in that male dominated industry.
While establishing a remarkable four decades long professional career, Joyce was a loving wife of nearly 36 years, a devoted mother to her three children and active in all their school and extracurricular activities. She was their closest confidant, mentor and an exceptional role model.
She loved spending time with family at the Jersey Shore, Atlantic City, her mom's condo in Florida and extended family at her home for the Holidays.
Joyce asked that no wake nor funeral be conducted, but, instead, her family will host a Farewell and Celebration of Her Life at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, Thursday, 6PM-9PM, with a short remembrance remarks at 8:30PM. She will be cremated and her ashes interred at Maryrest Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum, 770 Darlington Avenue, Mahwah, Friday at 12Noon.
In lieu of flowers she had asked for a donation to the Stand Up for Brian Trust, established to provide on-going essential support for her oldest son, Brian, who was born with cerebral palsy and is 100% physically disabled. Donations can be sent to Stand Up for Brian Trust at 21Crestwood Place, Hillsdale, NJ 07642. Becker-funeralhome.com