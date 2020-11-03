Joyce Ann Bentley
Paterson - Joyce Ann Bentley 68, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, she moved to New Jersey as a child settling in Garfield. She attended Garfield High School and graduated from Collier High School of Wickatunk, NJ. After high school, she moved to Paterson where she resided since. She had been employed in the Data Entry field.
She was predeceased by her son, Jason R. Timms, on January 19, 2020; her parents, Franklin Jack Bentley and Joyce Lorraine (nee Pearce) Bentley as well as her brother, Robert Bentley.
Survivors include: her son, James A. Timms, Jr. and his wife, Nicole of Little Falls and her two grandchildren, Collette and Aidan Timms.
Private Services were held under the supervision of Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, Little Falls. Condolences may be left on the Guest Book at www.bizubparker.com
.