Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Joyce Ann Ochs


1942 - 2020
Joyce Ann Ochs Obituary
Joyce Ann Ochs

Oakland - Joyce Ann Ochs (nee Francischelli) passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. Joyce was born on October 24, 1942 to Edward and Anna (Fuoroli) Francischelli. Joyce grew up in Hawthorne and lived in North Haledon for 31 years. She moved to Oakland to be next door to her family. She was an office manager for J-B Pet Supplies for many years.

Joyce was a parishioner at St. Anthony's RC Church in Hawthorne where she was active in the Rosary Society and as a Eucharistic Minister. She volunteered for many years at Companion Animal Advocates and dedicated most of her time to Dog Therapy. If you caught Joyce in her orange convertible Mini Cooper, with her 150lb Newfoundland, you knew she was on her 6 day a week mission bringing joy to patients at Valley Hospital, Christian Health Care Center, reading programs and other countless events and facilities. Through the years, she relished making faces light up with her Newfoundlands that dressed up in different outfits depending on the occasion or holiday.

Loving wife to Ronald. Beloved mother of Gina (Paulo) Mayer-Costa and Jeffrey of Oakland. Cherished grandmother to Siena, Alea, Cora, Jaden, Lugia, Delton and Milana. Dear sister of Edward (Joan) Francischelli and Lori Bellio. Also surviving are her adored fur babies Lily and Rosie. Private services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to RBARI, 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland (rbari.org).
