Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Hackensack - Joyce A. Biddle (nee Wagstaff), of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the age of 79 years. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she lived in Hackensack for more than 50 years. Prior to retiring, she was a secretary for the Hackensack City Clerk. She was very active in the Hackensack P. T. A. Association and was a former Girl Scout Leader and Cub Scout Leader. Beloved wife of John F. Biddle for 56 years. Devoted mother of Gregory Biddle and his wife Shivaun of Montvale and Leslie Biddle and Vincent Grego of Great Neck, NY. Cherished grandmother of Sara and Aidan Biddle. Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday, September 24th, at 11:00 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 - 8 PM. The family prefers that in lieu of flowers that you honor her memory with a donation to the , 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834-1365. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com
