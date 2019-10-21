|
Joyce Bruining
Lodi - Joyce G. Bruining (nee Dykstra) age 83 of Lodi, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, October 21, 2019. Born in Hawthorne, Joyce grew up in Prospect Park and has been a resident of Lodi for the past 63 years. She worked for the Lodi Board of Education in the cafeteria for more than 20 years before her retirement in 1992. Joyce was a member of the First Reformed Church of Saddle Brook. Surviving is her loving husband Ebele of 63 years, her devoted children Steven and his wife Nancy, James, Keith and Karen. Joyce was a cherished grandmother of Harrison and his wife Samantha, Andrew, Henry and Mathew. The Bruining family will receive friends on Friday, October 25, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Funeral services will be Saturday 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Lodi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions in Joyce's name may be made to a .