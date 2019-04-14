|
Joyce C. Pasqualin
Ringwood - Pasqualin, Joyce C. age 75 of Ringwood on Saturday April 13, 2019. She was born in Passaic and lived in Clifton before moving to Ringwood fifteen years ago. She worked for Baskinger's Catering in Clifton for twenty-six years retiring in 2005 and also worked for Ringwood Florist for eleven years retiring in 2016. Beloved mother of Karen Hebner and her husband Chris of Ringwood and the late Ernest Pasqualin. Loving sister of Richard LeJava and his wife Arlene and Tom Kleschka and his wife Kay. Dear grandmother of Lucas. Joyce is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell. Donations in memory of Joyce may be made to , ww.stjude.org. All services are being held private.